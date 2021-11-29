Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,956 Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 143.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CYCC opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.