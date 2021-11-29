Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

