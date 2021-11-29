Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,865 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,655,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 36,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,225. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

