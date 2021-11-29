Geneva Partners LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Geneva Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKN. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,561. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

