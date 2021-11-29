Geneva Partners LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 203,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.62. 105,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966,671. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

