Geneva Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $407.80. 25,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.54 and its 200-day moving average is $335.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

