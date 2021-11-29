Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 4229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $888.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Genetron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Genetron in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetron in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

