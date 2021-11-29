Genesis Shards (GS) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $94,074.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00063399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.86 or 0.07587907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,473.92 or 1.00363910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.