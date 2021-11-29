General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.