Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $175.21 million and $10.10 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00235380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 176,017,559 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

