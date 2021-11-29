Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.39 Million

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00230197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00088110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gem Exchange And Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

