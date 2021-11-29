GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Reaches $79,784.03

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $79,784.03 and $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.00353765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.