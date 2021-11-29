Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $8.15 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Gas has a market cap of $82.59 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $8.15 or 0.00013906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00095025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,414.37 or 0.07528145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,489.39 or 0.99746301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.