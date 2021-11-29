GAP (GPS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GAP (NYSE: GPS):

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $34.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Despite strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, higher operating expenses driven by a significant rise in marketing expenses across all brands slightly dented Gap’s bottom-line growth and margins. Gap has also been witnessing loss of in-store sales for the past few quarters, led by COVID-related store closures as well as the permanent closures of certain stores as part of the Power Plan 2023 strategy. This dented in-store sales in the fiscal second quarter. Weakness in Gap Global and Banana Republic Global brands also acted as deterrent. However, shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands, improved marketing efforts, better brand management, and advanced technology aided fiscal second-quarter results. Sales gained from strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show.”

10/22/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $17.33 on Monday. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 7.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

