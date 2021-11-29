GameCredits (GAME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $807,318.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $44.15 million and $807,318.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.35 or 0.00356059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,532,828 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

