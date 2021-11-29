Fyooz (FYZ) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $617,929.67 and approximately $197,315.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00235302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.