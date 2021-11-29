FY2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Lifted by Oppenheimer

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $14.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.86.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

