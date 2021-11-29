FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Boosted by Cormark (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $6.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of TD opened at $73.95 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

