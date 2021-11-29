FuzeX (FXT) Price Tops $0.0003

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $310,761.66 and $3.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00230299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00088948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FXT is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

