Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.56

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $438,824.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00062837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00095421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.05 or 0.07542713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,152.32 or 1.00157650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.