FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 1.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 460.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

NYSEARCA FJUN traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

