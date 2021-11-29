Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Frontier Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,793. Frontier Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,197,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

