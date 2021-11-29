Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Buys $22,080.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $22,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,914. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,443,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

