Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FACT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,713. Freedom Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FACT. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 31.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.