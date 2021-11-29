Frax Share Price Reaches $17.92 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $290.39 million and $12.44 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $17.92 or 0.00031223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00098621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.55 or 0.07458635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,302.75 or 0.99870296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

