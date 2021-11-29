Foundry Partners LLC Sells 168,308 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,308 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

