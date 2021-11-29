Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $81.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,919. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

