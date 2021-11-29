Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,861.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,716.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.