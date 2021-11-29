Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $645.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

