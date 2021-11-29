Foundry Partners LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.