Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.92% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGS opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $69,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

