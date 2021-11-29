Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,010 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.02% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

