Foundry Partners LLC Buys 166 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.66 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.45. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

