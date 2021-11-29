Forterra’s (FORT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.
LON FORT opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Friday. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £562.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.57.
About Forterra
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.