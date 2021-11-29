Forterra’s (FORT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

LON FORT opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Friday. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £562.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.57.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

