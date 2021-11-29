Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Holdings Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 95,688.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Forterra were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forterra by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720,675 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,904,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Forterra by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 870,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.79 on Monday. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

