Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.53. 84,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,097 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $394,163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

