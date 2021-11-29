Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FLR opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluor stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.