FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on December 14th

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 106.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

FLNG opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.33. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEX LNG stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of FLEX LNG worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

