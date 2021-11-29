FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 106.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

NYSE FLNG opened at $23.58 on Monday. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $23.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEX LNG stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of FLEX LNG worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.