Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $131.70 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,522. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

