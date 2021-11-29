Five Below (FIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIVE opened at $204.74 on Monday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

