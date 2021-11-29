First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 139,231 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Shares of RNSC opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.