First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 65.4% in November

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FEMS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.32. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $283,000.

