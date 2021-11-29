First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 65.4% in November

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:FEMS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.32. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $50.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
