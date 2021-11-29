First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

