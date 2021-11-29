First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FSFG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,886. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

