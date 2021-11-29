First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 635 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 29.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Fiserv by 11.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.