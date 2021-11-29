First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $742,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $154.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.