First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.