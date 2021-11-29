First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 254 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,576.70 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,477.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,445.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.