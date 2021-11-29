Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 64,069 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,069 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $31,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

